Metro Milwaukee home sales have a strong month

Homeowners were again actively selling and buying homes in the metro Milwaukee area during the month of October with a 26% increase in sales for Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.
“Once again, the metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market outdid itself with back-to-back double- digit sales increases in September and October. The stalled spring market — due to the onset of coronavirus — simply pushed sales back a few months, rather than push buyers away,” said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, in the report he created.
He said that in a typical October market, home sales volume for the four-county area would be fewer than 2,000 units, but for October 2020 home sales were above 2,200.
Milwaukee County saw the greatest increase in sales for October at 28.4%, followed by Washington County at 27%. Waukesha County reported an increase of 23.2% followed by Ozaukee County at 17.9%.
Inventory of homes for sale also remains low, Ruzicka said. The seasonally adjusted inventory level for October was 3.2 months, but if the 2,388 listings with an active offer are subtracted from current listings, there is an inventory level of 1.3 months.
“These are dangerously low numbers and have been lackluster for a few years. If the region does not create additional supply in the form of more single-family and condo units, thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced into rental units, foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity and all of the other benefits of homeownership,” Ruzicka wrote in the report.