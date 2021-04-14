Metro Milwaukee home sales increase 2.8% in first quarter

In a time when homes receive multiple offers during the first day of being on the market, it’s no surprise that sales were up during the first quarter, according to data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
Some of the highlights included in the GMAR report were: 2021 had the highest 1st quarter for sales ever; 2021 was the lowest 1st quarter for listings ever; and sales prices were up 11.3% in the metro area.
In the four-county metro Milwaukee area that includes Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties, home sales increased 0.8% in March compared to March 2020. Sales were up 6.6% in Milwaukee County and 11% in Washington County. They only increased 3.2% in Ozaukee County and declined 14.4% in Waukesha County.
“As any high school economic student learns, high demand and low supply causes prices to increase; and, indeed, prices did go up 11.3% in the quarter in the 4-county area,” GMAR President Mike Ruzicka wrote in the report. “While it may appear that sales have slowed in Waukesha County (both for the quarter and in March), sales in the county were actually held back by a lack of inventory. 69% of the sales in the county were between $200K and $500K. If there were more units in that price range, Realtors would have sold them.”
During the first quarter, home sales for the fourcounty area increased 2.8% compared to the first quarter of 2020. In Milwaukee County, sales increased 9.4% and in Washington County they increased 4.5%. In Ozaukee County they only increased 1.3%, while in Waukesha County they again decreased compared to 2020, this time at a rate of 11.1%.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a unique impact on the market, there are several other forces contributing to current market conditions,” Ruzicka wrote. “The lack of new construction of single-family and condominiums; the demographic surge of Millennial and GenZ buyers; and historically low interest rates, have all contributed to an historically tight market.”
Of the four metro Milwaukee counties, home prices rose the most in Washington County at 15.8% when comparing first quarter 2021 to 2020. The average sale price during 1Q 2020 was $361,121, compared to $418,176 in 2021. In Waukesha County, the average sale price in 1Q 2020 was $359,365 compared to $396,288, an increase of 10.3%. The increase was 8.8% in Ozaukee County: $279,109 in 2020 1Q compared to $303,738 in 2021. Milwaukee County had the smallest increase of 8.6%: from $202,875 in 2020 to $220,351 in 2021.