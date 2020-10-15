Metro Milwaukee home sales up by 28.2% last month

Home sales in the metro Milwaukee were strong in September with a 28.2% increase for the four-county area, according to a Wednesday report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Leading the counties was Milwaukee with a 36.9% increase in sales for September 2020 compared to the year before, followed by Washington County at 23.7%, then Waukesha County at 18% and Ozaukee County at 14.2%.
“In a more typical market, sales volume in the 4-county area would be under 2,000 units in September as buyers’ and sellers’ attention turns to a new school year, the Packers, or elsewhere,” reads the report. “Of course, 2020 is no typical year as sales have stayed above 2,200 into the fall.”
After the Safer At Home order was declared in March, home sales slowed down from April to June, but a steep drop never occurred.
“But, where we usually see a trailing off in the fall, 2020 went full speed ahead and amassed a 504-unit lead over 2019,” reads the report. “The fact that sales are up 0.3% through the 3rd quarter is a testament to the strength of buyer demand. Putting the market on pace to annual sales in the vicinity of 21,000 units, where it has finished since 2016.”
The average sale price was also up in all four of the metro Milwaukee counties through the third quarter, which Mike Ruzicka, president of the GMAR, attributes to the lack of inventory throughout the area, especially for properties under $300,000.
In September 76% of properties that were sold did so within 30-days, and 90% sold within 60 days.
In the four-county metropolitan area, average prices went up 8.7%, or $25,795, through the 3rd quarter going from $297,715 in 2019 to $323,510 in 2020, according to GMAR.
In Milwaukee County, the average home sale price was up 9.8% in third quarter. The increase in Waukesha County was 11.3% and Washington and Ozaukee counties were at 6.9% and 6.8% respectively.
The average home sale prices in September 2020 were $219,478 in Milwaukee County; $391,832 in Waukesha County; $293,756 in Washington County; and $388,973 in Ozaukee County.
