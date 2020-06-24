MILWAUKEE — Unemployment declined in the greater Milwaukee area during the month of May, dropping 1% compared to the month before, according to preliminary data from the Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday.
The data shows that the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area had a preliminary rate 12.6% in May, compared to 13.6% in April.
The DWD said unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month. They ranged from 9.1% in Wausau to 13.6% in Janesville-Beloit.
The rate also went down in all of Wisconsin’s 34 larges cities, but only in 69 of the state’s 72 counties.
Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties’ rates all decreased.
Waukesha County had a rate of 10.5% in May, compared to 11.7% in April. In Washington County, the rate was 10.8% in May, down 1.8% from April. The rate in Ozaukee County was 10.2% in May and 11.7% in April, while in Milwaukee County it was 14.1% in May and 14.8% in April.
In Waukesha County’s biggest cities, Brookfield’s unemployment rate decreased 0.6% to 10.8% in May from April. Waukesha’s rate was 11.7%, down from 13.2%, Muskego’s rate was 9.9% compared to 11.1%, New Berlin’s was 11.4% compared to 12.3% and the rate Menomonee Falls was 11.2% compared to 12.1%. In Washington County, West Bend reported a rate of 12.1% compared to 14.5% in April. Milwaukee’s rate was 15.3% in May compared to 15.8% in April.