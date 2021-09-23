Unemployment rates took small dips around the state in August, with the greater Milwaukee area ending with a rate of about 4.9%, compared to 5% in July.
According to data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development, preliminary August 2021 unemployment rates declined in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the year and declined in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the year.
The August unemployment rate for the Milwaukee- Waukesha-West Allis area was 4.9% in August and was 7.2% one year ago.
At the city level, Waukesha had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in August, compared to 3.9% in July and 5.5% one year ago.
Other Waukesha County cities all saw a decline: Brookfield, 3.2% in August, 3.3% in July; Menomonee Falls, 3.3% in August, 3.3% in July; Muskego, 3.4% in August, 3.6% in July; and New Berlin, 3.4% in August, 3.6% in July.
In West Bend, the unemployment rate was 3.9% in August, which is the same as it was in July. The city’s rate in August 2020 was 5.5%.
At the county level, Washington County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in August, while it was 3.4% in July and 5.2% in August 2020. Waukesha County’s rate was 3.4% in both August and July 2021, but was 5.3% in August 2020.