MGS announces construction company to assist with Germantown addition

GERMANTOWN — MGS has selected MSI General Corporation for the design and construction of a 121,000-square-foot warehouse addition to the existing Molding building at their Germantown facility. Construction will begin at the end of this month.
MGS is an injection molding service located on Maple Road in the village.
The additional space will be used for warehousing operations that are currently located at a rented facility in Oak Creek, about 35 miles southeast of Germantown. The $10 million expansion will bring the total size of the headquarters campus to approximately 380,000 square feet.
MGS is also planning a second expansion to its headquarters campus that will include 118,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Estimated to begin in spring of 2022, the $15 million expansion will consolidate MGS’ capabilities into its Germantown location, which will enhance cross-functional collaboration, drive innovation, and improve speed to market. “During a tumultuous year, our business has been very strong, particularly in health care, and we are expecting double digit growth in 2021,” said MGS President Paul Manley. “Additional demand is driving the need for our expansions, and the operational and logistical improvements we are making will better service our customers.”
The expansions follow MGS’ $20 million investment in the Healthcare Center of Excellence in 2019.