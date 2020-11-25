GERMANTOWN — MGS Mfg. Group, Inc. ranks No. 58 on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.
MGS CEO, Paul Manley, credits the company’s vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, and relationships with more than 50 health care, medical and pharmaceutical OEMs with the company’s accomplishment. “The combination of our integrated manufacturing solutions and extensive health care manufacturing experience gave our team the ability to quickly step up in the fight against COVID-19,” Manley said. “Amongst all of this year’s uncertainty, we’re fortunate to be expanding our facilities, growing our workforce and helping to grow the Wisconsin economy.”
Scott Wrobbel, U.S. central region leader and Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP, said the Wisconsin 75 list recognizes the important role private companies play in the local economy.
“Comprised of some of the state’s most recognizable brands and exciting emerging companies, these organizations demonstrate incredible leadership and when called upon, adapt to help guide our state through various obstacles,” said Wrobbel.