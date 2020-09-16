GERMANTOWN — MGS Manufacturing Group is looking to expand its footprint in Germantown by 121,000 square feet, consolidating its Southeast Wisconsin operations to be based in the village.
The Germantown Plan Commission Monday gave unanimous approval to a new site plan for the MGS facility at W190-N11701 Moldmakers Way and W188-N11707 Maple Road. Under the plan, the manufacturing company will add 121,191 square feet to its facility, including warehouse space for raw materials and finished goods and additional distribution facilities.
According to village Planner Jeffrey Retzlaff’s report to the Plan Commission, “that will enable MGS to consolidate operation in SE Wisconsin into one campus.” Village documents stated the addition will result in an additional 10 jobs being added to the business.
MGS Manufacturing Group is a worldwide provider of tooling, molding and equipment technology for manufacturing plastic-injected molded parts. They operate in the health care, automotive and consumer electronics markets. This expansion project is being undertaken with MSI General, a general contractor and building design firm out of Delafield.
The property is in the Germantown Industrial Park, and bordered on all sides by other industrial properties.
The commission also approved a certified survey map connected to the plan, which will combine four properties on that block into a single parcel and vacate the 1.37-acre right of way for Moldmakers Way. Combining the parcels and vacating the right-of-way, which reserves space around the road, will allow for the addition and related site work.
According to information from the village, the CSM will have to go forward to the Village Board for final approval. The board is expected to hold a public hearing and take action on the matter at the Oct. 5 meeting. The site plan, however, is finalized with the Plan Commission’s action and needs no further approvals.
The existing 166,400-square-foot building on the west side of the MGS Manufacturing property – the “molding” building, according to Retzlaff’s report – will receive the new 121,191 square feet extending the building to the east, according to the site plans. The plans also show a future addition of between 88,000 and 117,500 square feet that would provide a connection between that building and the existing, 49,970-square-foot “tooling” building.
The proposal includes reconstructing the main parking lot with an additional 355 parking spots, for a total of 559 spaces, and a new driveway off Fulton Drive to replace the current access from Moldmakers Way.
One regulated wetland
Retzlaff’s report detailed there are five wetland spaces on the site. While four of the spaces and part of the other were found by the Department of Natural Resources to be artificial wetlands, which can be altered or filled, one wetland along the south property line is a regulated wetland, which therefore has a 25-foot setback requirement.
“Consequently, no development activity can take place within the 25-foot wetland setback unless/until a conditional use permit (CUP) is issued by the Village. To that end, a separate CUP application with proposed encroachment mitigation/compensation plan is being prepared and will be submitted for Plan Commission review and public hearing at the October 12 meeting,” Retzlaff wrote in his report. The DNR will also have to clear the plans.
The MGS Manufacturing facility currently averages six to eight semi-trucks in daily traffic, according to village information. With the additional loading docks and distribution facilities, truck traffic is expected to increase to between 18 to 24 trucks per day. The site plan includes details for how traffic will enter and exit the property.
Retzlaff’s report indicated there are several technical issues and requested revisions for the plans; his recommendation to the Plan Commission was that approval of the site plan be contingent of those matters being addressed before final permits are issued. Retzlaff was not available to comment on the details of those matters before deadline.