Mi Casa Salon moves locations amid pandemic

WAUKESHA — The owner of Mi Casa Salon is taking her time off during the Safer at Home order to move her business closer to downtown and give it a new atmosphere.
Owner Maria Sigala said she is moving her store closer downtown, from 325 E. North St. to 108 East St. Paul Ave.
Sigala said she first started her business in April 1998 at Grand Avenue and has operated it for 22 years. The business later relocated to North Street.
“It was growing but I was in a situation where I didn’t have enough stylists to fill up the space,” Sigala said. “So we needed to reduce space. The opportunity came to get the building over at 108 East St. Paul.”
Sigala said she’s been trying to relocate for the last couple of years.
“I just couldn’t make it happen, either because of the loans, my credit,” she said. “It’s really hard for a small business to get ahead ... but finally this opportunity came along and that was a miracle. I got approved and they accepted my offer and I got the building and it came just at the right time.”
Sigala said she’s had plenty of time to do paperwork, plan, pack and move. They are renovating the building’s interior, she said.
“Since I’m going to be reducing space I’m looking for a nice, refreshing look for the salon,” she said. “Modern but classic. The building is beautiful and I’m going to make it look better than what we’ve got on North Street, and I have a beautiful salon there.”
While Sigala was able to take this time off to prepare her new store, she said it was hard for her to close the business.
“It was really hard for me to close and really hard at the beginning to stop working,” she said. “I’ve never stopped working in my whole life. I found it really hard and I miss (my clients). I miss talking to them ... my clients are my family.”
Sigala said as she is excited to reopen as soon as she can.
“As soon as they lift the ban on the salons I’m going to reopen,” she said.
Sigala is expecting many customers when she does open her new business doors.
“Not only me, but all the salons, I think we’re going to be overwhelmed the first few weeks when we open because a lot of people are going to want their haircuts done,” she said.
Overall, Sigala said, she is thankful for her customers and can’t wait to see them again.