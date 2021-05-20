OCONOMOWOC — When considering the prospect of getting a tattoo, one thing people often consider is whether they’ll be able to stay put for hours at a time. Something less often considered is how the tattoo artist can do so, especially when their positioning tends to be much less comfortable.
“It’s an overlooked issue that the person most in pain during a tattoo is probably the artist,” said Lydia Kolinski, a Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design senior and Waukesha West High School alumna. “They’re in these really awful positions for a long amount of time.”
Kolinski’s senior thesis explores this issue in depth and offers a solution: the Targo, an ergonomic saddle chair with a front facing tilt mechanism — the design is focused on relieving pain and discomfort for tattoo artists who often spend prolonged periods in odd postures.
For the project, Kolinksi worked closely with two artists at Riverwest Tattoo Company in Milwaukee, Josh Singer Walden and Raven Juliet. Walden told her that while on apprenticeship in China, his mentor would tattoo while wearing a neck brace “because it caused him so much pain and stiffness afterwards.”
Kolinski also surveyed a group of tattoo artists and found unanimous concern about injuries stemming from their work. She learned that while saddle seat chairs used by dentists are popular, there is no specific market for tattoo artists. Her boyfriend, who has experience in the auto industry, told her about truck engine bay creepers, which are designed for mechanics to work on large vehicle engines and have a front facing tilt mechanism rather than a back facing one like most chairs.
“I thought this was an ingenious system I could maybe focus on,” Kolinski said.
The name Targo was an inspiration from the Maori people of New Zealand and their traditional method of tattooing, Ta moko. The back half of the word is from “ergo” in “ergonomic.” Kolinski said she was particularly inspired by tattoo artist and activist Taryn Beri, and wanted to shed light on her.
As the concept of the chair began to take shape, Kolinski partnered with Oconomowoc-based OMCO Sustainable Motion, formerly known as Oconomowoc Manufacturing.
“Lydia (was) well down the road on her own in terms of conceptualizing the idea,” said OMCO President Kyle Stoehr. “All the creativity, that’s all Lydia. ... If we can help mobilize the product in some way and give her wheels that are commensurate with the integrity of her application we’ll be happy to do that.”
OMCO Sustainable Motion is contributing their high quality casters and hubless wheel design, the Enso, to the project. They’ve been used in projects like the Google Jam Board, Microsoft Surface Hub and premium chairs.
Those wheels will help accommodate the nontypical design of the Targo and the weight users would distribute while leaning forward. They also have a rubber softness that will help artists safely roll over corded areas, which are common in tattoo businesses.
“A lot of my design is human centered,” Kolinski said. This isn’t her first project to place empathy as a priority. One of her favorite previous designs was a flat-folding chair for dogs with megaesophagus, a condition that prevents them from swallowing while standing up, so they have to sit at a 90 degree angle instead.
Stoehr said as the project makes progress, the company could help through assembly and manufacturing to make the Targo a reality.
For more on the Targo, visit: https://bit.ly/3bE7iF8.