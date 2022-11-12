FILE - Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game at FTX Arena, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. The Heat and Miami-Dade County decided Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)