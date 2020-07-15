CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Michael’s House of Prime announced Tuesday it will temporarily close after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“We recently learned that one of our staff members tested positive for COVID. As a result, we have decided to close until all staff members are tested and provide negative results,” reads a Facebook post. “We will continue our ongoing sanitizing efforts of our facility for everyone’s safety.
“We hope you understand our level of commitment to provide a safe atmosphere and staff for you.”
Michael’s House of Prime is located at W278-N2316 Prospect Ave.