Michael’s House of Prime now at The Petite Chef

DOUSMAN — There’s a new fine dining restaurant in Dousman.
Michael’s House of Prime, which lost its iconic City of Pewaukee eatery in a devastating December fire, has taken up a weekly residence at The Petite Chef, 119 N. Main St., serving dinner to regulars and newcomers on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The arrangement has been working out well for restauranteurs David and Rick Buckley who had been looking for spaces to keep their decades-old restaurant in operation and their beloved staff employed.
“We had been trying to keep our key people engaged with the business even though we don’t have a permanent location. We were looking around for commissaries or kitchens, and we found The Petite Chef,” Rick Buckley said. “It had the kitchen we needed, but it also had some seating for us as well.”
The Buckleys served their first string of dinners at the location over Valentine’s Day weekend and expect to continue their four-nights-aweek residency through at least the end of March, Rick Buckley said Monday.
The restaurant opens up at 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. The service will continue as long as there are guests. Sometimes that means things wrap up around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., other nights it could be closer to 8 p.m.
New dishes, old favorites
Chefs Erik Hyslop and Anthony Ludwig have been manning the kitchen at The Petite Chef, and other staff are working as well.
The restaurant has also added a few new items to the menu, including a pork cheeks dish with Asian slaw and bao buns, and cioppino. The prime rib is remaining a draw for diners at the new location, but the crab legs and sea scallops have also been popular given the Lenten season.
“The location is very nice. It’s got a nice bistro vibe. We have had a lot of our regulars come out to Dousman, but we are also hoping we are going to catch the attention of Dousman folks that might like to have some fine dining,” Rick Buckley said.
The arrangement has also worked out well for The Petite Chef, which has struggled during the pandemic to use the cooking school/event area of its operation, owner Nancy Kopperud said.
“Our back kitchen is our culinary incubator, but the front kitchen is where I do cooking classes and corporate events. COVID-19 didn’t shut us down per se, but it did put a big damper on that part of the business,” Kopperud said. “It is a good spot for (the restaurant), and their whole group is really wonderful.”
What’s next?
As of right now, there is potential for Michael’s House of Prime to stay at The Petite Chef through the end of April, but the owners are also looking at other options, and potentially other locations that are closer to the City of Pewaukee.
The brothers still hope to rebuild, but there could be logistical snags to doing that at their original location, Rick Buckley said.
If you’re interested in checking out the restaurant’s offerings in Dousman, call 262-691-1450 for reservations. The restaurant is also doing takeout from The Petite Chef location, as well as catering.