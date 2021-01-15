CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A month after a fire gutted their supper club, owners of Michael’s House of Prime took to social media on Thursday to say thank you for the outpouring of financial and emotional support they’ve received in recent weeks.
“The morning of Dec. 9th was not in our plan. It took us by a shock that we have never experienced. While watching our historic restaurant burn to the ground, a few longtime friends came to be with us, some newer friends, some customers. They came to stand with us, bring us coffee and hugs at a time where hugs are not safe,” wrote David and Rick Buckley in a post on their Facebook page.
But as the pain of that initial morning has likely been seared into the brothers’ memories, it is slowly being buffered by the generosity of their customers, peers and friends.
In addition to “the calls, texts, emails reaching out to lend a hand,” a group of friends set up a GoFund Me page for the restaurant’s staff.
Created on Dec. 9 with the goal of raising $7,500 for the restaurant’s 32 employees, the fundraiser sat at $29,670 on Thursday evening.
The support didn’t stop: Fifty-Fifty raffles were set up at nearby bars; other restaurant and breweries donated a portion of their sales proceeds, a silent auction was held, and there were other fundraisers and raffles set up “by exemplary people who care.”
“The outpouring of support was overwhelming and humbling on so many levels from people and businesses in the best community on the planet. This was not taken for granted. We would never want to be anywhere else. Thank you all,” they wrote at the close of the post.
Although nothing is set in stone, Rick Buckley said Thursday night that and he and his brother are working in the direction of rebuilding the beloved eatery.
“We are certainly moving in the direction of rebuilding. We have not gotten clarity from the insurance company yet, but we would certainly like to,” Rick said. “The restaurant was a large part of our lives for a long time.”
It is still unknown what might have caused the 95-year-old building to burn down.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined. I am afraid we are not going to know what caused it,” Rick said.