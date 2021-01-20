CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Just over a month after losing their iconic supper club to fire, brothers Rick and David Buckley are hoping to warm the hearts of their loyal customers with a string of Valentine’s Day dinners.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant will be hosting the dinners out of The Petite Chef, a cooking school and event space located at 119 N. Main St. in Dousman.
“There's no doubt that the past several weeks have been tough, but our team hasn't given up! The team has been busy putting together what will be a memorable Valentine's Day Weekend,” the post reads.
The restaurant will be serving a four-course meal each night, between Thursday, Feb.11 and Sunday, Feb. 14, according to the post. There will be two seatings each night, one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.
Would-be diners can reserve their spot by calling 262-691-1450 or messaging the business via their Facebook page.
The Buckley brothers took to Facebook last week to thank the numerous friends, family and supporters who have come to their aid, and the aid of their employees, in the wake of the restaurant’s Dec. 9 fire.
The brothers are working in the direction of rebuilding the beloved eatery, Rick Buckley said recently.