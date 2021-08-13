Michigan company proposing 45,000 square-foot charter school in Village of Waukesha

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — A charter school operator received some initial support from the Plan Commission on Thursday about plans to construct a 45,000-square-foot charter school on a 25.64-acre parcel near the northeast corner of Highway 164 and Lawnsdale Road.
A for-profit charter school management company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, National Heritage Academies operates 98 schools across nine states, according to its website, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
It is one of the largest charter school operators in the United States, managing schools in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana. It currently operates one school in Wisconsin, Milwaukee Scholars in Milwaukee, which operates under a charter from UW-Milwaukee.
The company is still in the process of applying for a second charter through UW-Milwaukee that would allow them to open a kindergarten- 8th grade school in the village, said Robert Dunston, who works in real estate acquisitions for NHA. But company officials are hoping the school will be constructed in time to welcome students for the 202223 school year.
Asked why the company wanted to open its next charter school in the Village of Waukesha, Dunston said company studies found there was demand in the area.
“Our government relations people conduct surveys. They did one here and it came back positive; enough to say that this is a good place to put another school,” he said.
Waukesha County currently is home to around a dozen charter schools. Most are in the city of Waukesha, but there are a handful of charter schools in Wales, as well as one brick-and-mortar school in Eagle, and a virtual school headquartered in Mukwonago.
Development
Dunston worked with the company’s local attorney to give commissioners an overview of the project.
Under the company’s proposal, the school would be buffered by four commercial out lots, which would be situated closer to the busy intersection. The school would be located farther east on Lawnsdale Road, closer to its intersection with Big Bend Road.
NHA would sell off the out lots as they are developed, company representatives said.
At its capacity the school would serve 772 students and 60 staff members. The school would start out serving students in grades kindergarten through 5th or 6th grade, adding an additional grade per year, until they are serving students through 8th grade.
Two entrances and exits would serve the school: a right-in/right-out off Highway 164, and two in-bound lanes and one-bound lane off Lawnsdale Road To help ease traffic congestion in the area, the company is proposing to construct a series of service roads on the property that would help circulate vehicles during pickup and drop-off times. There would also be staggered release times for students.
Because the school is run by a for-profit company, it will be paying property taxes.
Timeline
Every commissioner voiced support for the project.
“I am really excited. I think it is a really nice thing for the village. I just would like to hear from the neighbors,” Commissioner Victoria Hekkers said.
Company representatives said they planned to return soon to the Plan Commission with an official proposal.
In addition to providing a formal site plan and other documents, the company will need to have part of the property rezoned to allow a school to be constructed there. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single-Family Residence, but village land-use maps call for the area to be developed commercially someday.
A public hearing on a comprehensive plan amendment could happen by November, according to village staff.
That could be good news for NHA.
“We’d like to start mass grading (of the property) before the snow flies,” Dunston said.