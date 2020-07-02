This June 2020 photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Enbridge who provided the photos to the state of Michigan, last week said an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline, right, had shifted. A Michigan judge Wednesday, July 1, 2020, allowed Enbridge to resume pumping oil through the pipeline, nearly a week after shutting it down because of damage to the support. Enbridge's Line 5 moves crude oil and liquids used in propane from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, passing through parts of Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP)