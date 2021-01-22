FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, patrons place in person bets during the launch of legalized sports betting in Michigan at the MGM Grand Detroit casino in Detroit. Online sports betting and casino games will start in Michigan at noon Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, an expansion of options for gamblers who now wager through offshore sites. State regulators have authorized licenses for all three Detroit casinos and seven of the dozen tribes with "Class III" casinos. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)