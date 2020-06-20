HARTFORD — The new owners of Mickey’s Custard, 675 Grand Avenue, will be working with their insurance company, electricians and the Washington/ Ozaukee County Public Health Department to reopen the business as soon as possible after it was damaged in a Thursday evening fire.
According to a news release from the Hartford Fire and Rescue Department, personnel responded to the restaurant at about 7 p.m. on a report of a fire. When they arrived, emergency personnel found a fire on the business’ roof. Crews worked to expose and extinguish the blaze and had it under control in less than an hour.
All of the business’ staff and customers were safely evacuated and there were no injuries reported. Officials said it appeared the cause of the fire was an issue with some electrical wiring.
There are no damage estimates available at this time.