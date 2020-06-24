Mickey’s Custard owners hoping to reopen July 1

HARTFORD — After Mickey’s Custard, 675 Grand Ave., caught on fire last week due to an issue with some electrical wiring, the new owners are working quickly to reopen.
“Our tentative goal is to be back by July 1,” the owners said on their Facebook page Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Hartford Fire and Rescue Department, personnel responded to the restaurant at about 7 p.m. June 18 for a report of a fire. When they arrived, emergency personnel found a fire on the business’ roof. Crews worked to expose and extinguish the blaze and had it under control in less than an hour.