FILE - A woman walks in front of the Microsoft stand during the Cybersecurity Conference in Lille, northern France, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Microsoft announced legal action Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than 1 million zombie computers to loot bank accounts and spread ransomware, which experts consider a major threat to the U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)