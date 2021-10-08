FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft on Oct. 7, 2021, says Russia once again accounted for most state-sponsored hacking, with a 58% share of intrusion attempts it detected in the past year. The targets were mostly government agencies — in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)