FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, laborers walk down a path in the Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, Iraq, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad. The historic crash in oil prices in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic is reverberating across the Middle East as crude-dependent countries scramble to offset losses from a key source of state revenue. The economies of all the Arab Gulf oil exporters are expected to contract this year. Iraq faces the most dire situation, and officials are trying to find ways to cut spending. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani, File)