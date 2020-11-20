MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce’s Midnight Magic will still be held this December, but as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, the organizers announced some of the events will be canceled, including the parade.
“As we all know, our Local, County and State COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly, and many of us have been personally affected. With persistence, we continued to move forward with planning safe practices, however it is no longer possible,” reads a Thursday email. “With heavy hearts many of our events, Crafter/Vendor Marketplace, Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony and Dogsled Pull are canceled.”
Other events spread throughout December will still be held including fireworks, horse-drawn carriage rides (presales only) St. John’s Live Nativity and a gingerbread house display, among others.
“Our mission is to support local businesses, with our one-day event, Midnight Magic is always the biggest shopping day of the year in Mukwonago. Our individual businesses and community organizations will continue to offer holiday specials throughout month,” reads the email. “Our Midnight Magic Event brings out thousands of people to Mukwonago, and therefore it is our responsibility to keep our community and visitors to the area safe.”
All of the Magical Events that are still taking place will be on the chamber’s Facebook page, MukwonagoChamber.