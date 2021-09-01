FILE - Producer Mike Richards poses in the pressroom at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments. Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)