THIENSVILLE — A toilet paper cake with a “poopy” cupcake, Mila’s European Bakery, 239 North Main St., is hoping to lift spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a series of amusing cakes and take-home cookie kits.
Owner of Mila’s European Bakery, Anna Bakalinsky, and her team brainstormed how to provide kids and parents with a creative and interactive activity to do at home together. What started as Easter egg cookies turned into cookie kits and silly cakes throughout quarantine.
The most popular item is a white cake decorated as a roll of toilet paper alongside a “poop” designed cupcake. Another well-liked item are the emoji cookies with face masks. Among the variety of items sold at Mila’s, there are six different cookie kits, as well as cupcake kits, dough kits, 12-inch message cookie cakes, high school graduation gifts, Mother’s Day gifts and even treats for dogs.
“I was a little hesitant to bring something like that to market, but it’s been very well received. People really enjoy a little humor during this serious and unfortunate period,” Bakalinsky said about the “poop” cake. “It’s a very good turnout. We had someone order a birthday cake with ‘happy birthday mom’ on it.”
Cupcake kits are theme based with six cupcakes in the container that comes with sprinkles and two tubes of icing. Some of the themes include unicorns, sports, emojis, birthday and Mother’s Day themed to fit all audiences. The cookie tubs are 4.5 pounds of dough for those who want to scoop out the cookie dough and bake it themselves.
“For adults, we have an easy dough that are cinnamon sticks that we have created ourselves. You can create cinnamon rolls, coffee cakes or other items,” Bakalinsky said.
For graduating seniors or other special events, there are message cakes where parents can email Bakalinsky a photo (JPEG file) of your message and she can apply it to the cake using sugar paper on a 12-inch cake.
“We’re just trying to target everyone,” Bakalinsky said. “It is a team effort here at Mila’s.”
Pre-orders are preferable by phone at 262-242-1404. For more information, visit www.milasbakery.com.