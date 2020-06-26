TOWN OF WAUKESHA — After years of experience working as barbers, two stylists decided to take their talents and start their own business on Sunset Drive.
Owners Camille Drake and Jordan (Waleed) Arriweidi opened Milano Barber Shop, S30-W24896 W. Sunset Drive, after leaving Men’s Hair House.
Drake had been a general manager for many years and decided it was time to start something of her own.
“Waleed is from the country Jordan and he’s been in the barbering industry since he was a kid and he wanted to do something of his own as well,” she said.
The business has six suites and seven seats which are rented out to barbers.
Drake said they are filling more suites with talented barbers who are also transitioning their businesses to the new location.
“Each and every office is a different service,” Drake said. “It’s kind of unique in its own way because some of us do straight waves and face shaves ... like the oldtype barbering. Some of us do designs in the head, any design you can think of, (Waleed) can do all of it. You have kids coming in, they might want a Green Bay Packers football or something shaved onto their head.”
Milano Barber Shop also offers hair coloring, eyebrow waxing, nose waxing, ear waxing, men’s hair threading for the eyebrows and face and more — many services not offered at other barbershops, Drake said.
Drake said she also provides services for women.
“With every haircut that I provide, the customer also receives a shampoo with a hot steaming towel and then ... we style the hair, blow-dry it, and they also receive a neck and shoulder massage,” she said.
Senior discounts are also provided. Drake said they are in the process of finding someone to do manicures and pedicures for men.
Drake said the business officially opened May 17, once the Safer at Home order was lifted. Their original opening date had been March 20, the day Safer at Home shut down businesses, and they were forced to close.
“Our landlord at the time was kind enough to change our lease from the original opening date to the date that the governor opened things back up, which helped us a lot,” Drake said.
Due to the pandemic, the barbers have received certification for COVID-19 services. The shop also takes temperatures of each client who enters the shop.
Customers can wear masks if they wish and the barbers will wear masks if the customer asks them to.
To check out some of Drake’s work, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CutsByCamille. To check out some of Arriweidi’s work, visit his profile on Instagram: @milanosbarbers.