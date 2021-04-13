Milk Can Hamburgers officially opens Wednesday

MUSKEGO — The owner of Milk Can Hamburgers and Frozen Custard is excited to officially open their new restaurant after having a successful soft opening.
The restaurant at S73W16770 West Janesville Road in Muskego will open 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The restaurant thanked its early supporters on Facebook on Monday.
“We want to first send a huge thank you to everyone who came to our soft opening. We planned to quietly open our doors in order to give ourselves a few days to get our feet under us, but we were absolutely blown away by the amount of interest we received from the community,” reads the post. “We ended up serving around 9,000 people this week and 6,500 burgers and sandwiches — that’s about two months worth of truck volume in the last seven days!”
The Muskego brick-and-mortar location is based on the successful Milk Can Hamburgers food truck that can be found throughout the greater Waukesha area.
The restaurant learned a lot from its soft opening and will be using the feedback it received going forward.
“We’re absolutely determined to continue the truck’s legacy of great food and service at our new, much larger scale. We are going to get this right,” reads the post.