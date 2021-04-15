MUSKEGO — Due to a plumbing issue, the new Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard will have to push its grand opening back to 10:30 a.m. today.
It had announced earlier it would have its hard opening on Wednesday after having a successful soft opening last week. According to a Facebook post, the plumbing problem was a “huge undertaking that we’ve been working on round the clock during our brief shutdown.”
The restaurant is located at S73-W16770 West Janesville Road in Muskego and already operates a food truck in the area.