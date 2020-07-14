BROOKFIELD — Milliman Inc. announced it will move its Brookfield office to the Golf Parkway Corporate Center once it is built in The Corridor.
The international actuarial and consulting firm is currently located at 15800 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 100.
Milliman’s new office space will feature flexible floor plates with floor-to-ceiling windows, daylighting, “new normal” state-of-the-art safe/healthy design and exclusive amenities, according to the announcement. The company will occupy 118,300 square feet in the six-story, 186,000-square-foot office building.
Development will start in fall of 2020 with initial occupancy in the summer of 2022.
“It is an honor to have this quality of and high value employer in our project,” said Tom Irgens, executive vice president of Irgens. “We share Milliman’s vision of creating a safe and healthy workplace with visibility.”
Golf Parkway Corporate Center in The Corridor in Brookfield will be near Bluemound and Calhoun roads. The Corridor is already the site of retail, hotel and office buildings. One built, the Golf Parkway Corporate Center will be one of two newly designed, Class A office buildings totaling 231,000 rentable square feet.
“Milliman is excited to be partnering with Irgens on this project. Its location and overall design are very appealing to our local leaders and we feel this will enhance our already award-winning workplace culture. We are eager to move forward together to construct a next-generation workplace for our dynamic employees,” said Andrew Bainbridge, director of administration of Milliman.