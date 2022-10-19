FILE - The headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquerque, N.M., is shown June 7, 2021. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches. The CEO, Sofia Chang, of the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, that her support of the organization means as much to them as the donation itself. The funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down its membership. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)