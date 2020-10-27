MILWAUKEE — So far 2020 has been a rough year for most businesses, and a survey of businesses in the Milwaukee region shows business owners aren’t feeling optimistic about the fourth quarter.
Business Outlook Survey conducted by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce found that business leaders predict declining sales and profits compared to one year ago during the fourth quarter. However, the survey also found early expectations toward 2021 are generally positive and the level of pessimism has lessened since the MMAC’s third quarter survey.
“Right now, we’re seeing a mix of short-term pessimism and longer-term optimism from Milwaukee Region business leaders,” said Bret Mayborne, the MMAC’s economic research director. “Most of the businesses we surveyed expect to see sales and profit declines for the fourth quarter, relative to a year ago, because of the lingering effects of COVID-19. At the same time, more businesses are optimistic about the fourth quarter than they were when we last asked them three months ago, and there is a broader sense of optimism for 2021.”
While 61% of survey respondents expect lower sales in 2020, 29% did expect increases.
“For 2020’s fourth quarter by itself, survey results show a quarterly sales decline as most likely but hints at improvement. A majority of companies surveyed (55%) see real sales declines vs. one year ago, more than double the number expecting increased sales levels (27%),” according to the news release. “Eighteen percent see no change. The percentage seeing sales increases rose modestly from the 23% who forecast third-quarter year-over-year sales increases.”
When it comes to future jobs levels, there are some positive signs.
21% of those surveyed see job increases while 23% see declines compared to one year ago. The percentage predicting fourth-quarter employment growth fell marginally from third-quarter levels, but the percentage expecting declines fell significantly from third-quarter forecasts – from 41% three months ago to the current 23%, a decline of nearly 30 percentage points.