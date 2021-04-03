Milwaukee Motorwerks moves locations in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The vehicle repair center Milwaukee Motorwerks is moving locations in Waukesha, finding a new location along Corporate Court in the corporate center.
Milwaukee Motorwerks is a vehicle repair center which focuses on foreign cars. The repairs include brakes, tune ups, tire, and motor/suspension work.
According to the business’s Facebook page, occupancy was given by the city and the business started to transition to the new location March 30. The new location will be open to the public Monday.
The Waukesha business will be about 6,000 square feet at the new location at 804 Corporate Court, Waukesha, and have a modern appearance with gray siding and red wall panels over the main entrance.