Milwaukee Pat’s Rib Place grand opening today

MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha-based Pat’s Rib Place is opening the doors of their second location today in the Milwaukee Public Market.
Business owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced they were opening the second location in April. They opened the Waukesha location at 151 E. Sunset Drive in 2009, deciding to work for themselves after the 2008 Recession. The black-owned restaurant is named after Alisha’s mother, who loved to make ribs.
Alisha is also the niece of Oprah Winfrey, and the business saw publicity over the Christmas season when the business’s sauces were featured in the 2020 issue of Oprah’s Favorite Things list.
The business owners announced they had a soft opening at the new location on Thursday.
The Milwaukee Public Market shared in a news release some of the business’s best selections, include their signature smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket, sauces and more.
Pat’s Rib Place will operate roughly 600 square feet of space inside the public market, located between West Allis Cheese & Sausage and St. Paul Fish Company. Pat’s meats are smoked daily and often served with homemade sauces, which will also be sold by the jar at the market location. Other offerings at the market will include pulled pork, smoked pastrami, corned beef and an array of sides such as cornbread, smoked baked beans and homemade coleslaw. The public market location will be their first and only location in Milwaukee.
Hayes previously told The Freeman that the Milwaukee Public Market reached out to the business about expanding and it seemed like a good thing to do. Hayes said she feels Pat’s Rib Place will be a great addition to the market and said the food is already very diverse, but the missing element is “some good ol’ fashioned barbecue.”
The Milwaukee location will be open during the market’s general operating hours and will begin food service each day at 11 a.m.
Waukesha
Recently, Pat’s Rib Place announced on their Waukesha Facebook page that they had to temporarily close the Waukesha location as of Oct. 17 due to staffing issues.
For updates on the reopening, visit www.facebook.com/PatsribWaukesha.