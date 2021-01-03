HARTLAND — The Milwaukee Polo Club, which called the Lake Country home for the last 48 years, has been sold to the Ultimate Frisbee Group. The sale became official Thursday.
Jim Huber, the founder and longtime player for the MPC, made the announcement on the morning of Dec. 31. The Club was founded in 1972. They built a big polo complex in the Town of Merton between Merton and North Lake on Hy. VV.
“We just ran out of players that could keep the team competitive,” Huber, the President of the MPC said. “We had a good run. All of our players, the opposing teams and our dedicated fans had a good time over the years. Our crowds kept getting bigger every year. It's kind of sad day for our Polo Club.”
The new owners plan to hold frisbee competitions at the site.