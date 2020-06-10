Milwaukee Public Market announces reopening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced in a press release Tuesday that it will reopen its doors to customers today after a 3-month closure due to COVID-19.
A number of health and safety policy changes will be put in place for the company’s reopening.
“A responsible reopening plan was something we felt was vital before we considered opening our doors again, not only for our employees but for our customers and their families,” said Public Market executive director Paul Schwartz. “It has always been our goal to provide the best experience to our patrons. That experience includes purchasing quality products, served by healthy and friendly employees in a clean and safe environment.”
The Market To-Go curbside pickup and delivery services was launched in early May and will continue for many vendors. The market was permitted to allow customers inside of the building weeks ago, but given the operation and the measures the market felt it needed to have in place, market officials decided to wait.
“It’s our responsibility to consider the long-term health and wellbeing of our employees and patrons as we plan to turn the dial of reopening the market,” Schwartz said. “It was important for us to implement a reopening strategy when we felt our safety protocols could align with local guidelines in a way that provides the type of experience people have grown to appreciate at the market.”
New measures instituted for the reopening include market employees wearing face coverings, temperature and health screenings to vendor employees, closed 2nd level seating, strongly encouraging customers to wear face coverings, new hand sanitizing stations and more.