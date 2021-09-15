Just ahead of the start of a new school year, home sales continued to increase in the metro Milwaukee area at a rate of 2.1% in August.
Data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors showed that three of the four counties saw a decline in home sales when comparing August 2021 to August 2020: Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties. The only county in the metro area to see an increase was Milwaukee County at 11.9% in August compared to one year ago. Waukesha County saw a decline of 6.2%, Washington County by 7.9% and Ozaukee County by 15.6%.
August was the sixth month in a row that the metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market outperformed the pandemicfueled market, according to the GMAR report.
“Milwaukee County pulled more than its weight in August as the other three metropolitan counties saw a decline in sales. The waning of those three counties was most likely due to the typical late-summer showdown the market often sees, rather than a change of tide,” reads the report from GMAR President Mike Ruzicka.
August listings also showed little improvement or sizable declines. Ozaukee County had a decrease of 21.9% in listings last month, compared to Milwaukee County’s decline of 3%. Both Waukesha and Washington counties saw small increases in listings: 0.9% and 1.6% respectively.
“Through August 2020 there were 13,586 sales. Adding 8,353 over the last four months of the year generated the highest total annual sales ever for the metropolitan market,” according to Ruzicka’s report.
“So far in 2021, there have been 15,108 sales. Over the last three years, the average total sales in the final four months was 7,060. That would give us 22,168 for the year, within striking distance of 2020’s historic total,” he went on to write.
Ruzicka said the tight housing market continues because of a lack of new construction of single-family homes and condominiums and an “over production of apartments.”
“That bottle-neck combined with the demographic surge of millennial and GenZ buyers, historically low interest rates, and a growing economy, have all contributed to an historically tight market,” he wrote.