Milwaukee’s Skyline Bar + Lounge offers 360-degree city views

MILWAUKEE — Academy Award winner John Ridley is trying his hand at being a bar owner in Milwaukee. His No Studios is opening Skyline Bar + Lounge in the heart of Milwaukee’s Brewery District which will feature 360-degree city views and a unique sake collection.
The bar will be situated on the top floor of No Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave., and will have an enclosed bar and lounge, as well as two outdoor rooftop patios.
“There’s really nothing like this in Milwaukee,” said John Ridley, No Studios founder and CEO. “The panoramic views offer a different, must-see perspective of the city which can be enjoyed from inside or the outdoor patio areas.”
Skyline’s decor includes lounge couches, high top cocktail tables and professional lighting to set the mood. In addition to a full bar beverage selection, Skyline will focus on sake, a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. The menu includes a wide range of sakes, sake flights and sake cocktails.
“By design, No Studios has always reflected the influence of East Asian culture,” said Ridley, adding the word “no” is the sino-Japanese word for skill or talent.
To introduce the sake experience to Milwaukee, Skyline is hosting a series of tastings, discussions and events with experts and admirers of the beverage both in Milwaukee and across the country.
The first in-venue tasting on May 8 during the No Studios Makers Market has sold out. Additional in-venue tastings will take place June 12 and July 10 at 6 p.m.
Skyline is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Members have additional access Monday through Wednesday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit www.nostudios.com/sake-lounge for more information