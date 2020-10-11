Milwaukee Tool manufacturing facility progress continues in West Bend

WEST BEND — The first phase of development of the future 94,700-square-foot Milwaukee Tool manufacturing facility is currently underway.
“The Milwaukee Tool site is making progress with phase one construction of mass grading, footings and foundations, and onsite utilities,” said Jessica Wildes, West Bend communications and economic development director. “This work is expected to be completed within the month. Building construction will begin in 2021.”
In June, West Bend announced it had officially closed on the first purchase of land within the new 216-acre industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center. The city sold 22 acres of land to Schwer, Pflicht & Wekzeug Properties, LLC, on behalf of Milwaukee Tool.
The property is located in Tax Incremental District 14 along River Road.
The facility, valued at $10 million, will manufacture new-to-market hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen.
Milwaukee Tool plans to create 50 full-time jobs in West Bend within three years and is projected to create up to 100 jobs by 2025.
Site construction began over the summer and the city is providing rough grading, stormwater management facilities and other public improvements for development. A new road, Forge Lane, will be constructed.
The building could be expanded to 185,000 square feet in the future.
Milwaukee Tool has the first right of refusal to purchase an additional 20 acres for future expansion.