MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Tool continues to increase its presence in the U.S., this time with a service hub in Greenwood, Indiana.
The service hub is expected to open in March 2021 and will be a main axis point for the company’s service operations for users, along with Milwaukee Tool’s hub in Greenwood, Mississippi. The Indiana hub will employ more than 450 people and improve service response time for users.
“As we grow, we continue to invest in the right opportunities and talent that will allow us to deliver the very best solutions and overall experience for our users and distribution partners,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool group president. “We are committed to unprecedented speed, agility, innovation, and quality. This new service hub will play a critical role in our continuing to deliver on these commitments.”
Milwaukee Tool will invest $6.75 million to establish its new service hub to accommodate the rapid growth the company has experienced in the last several years. The 150,000-square-foot facility in Greenwood, Indiana will house tool repair and warehousing space.