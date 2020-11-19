MILWAUKEE — The pay that millennials earn in the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area makes it rank 13th in the country among large metro areas.
To find the best-paying cities for millennials, researchers at HireAHelper analyzed the latest data on income and home prices from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the cost-of-living adjusted median income for full-time working millennials. Researchers also calculated the unadjusted median income for full-time millennials, the median home price, and the millennial homeownership rate.
Millennials, defined by the Pew Research Center as people born between 1981–1996, now number 72 million in the United States.
According to the data, the median income for full-time millennials (cost-ofliving adjusted) is $47,489 for the area.
Median income for full-time millennials (unadjusted) is $45,020 while the median home price is $200,213. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area, homeownership for millennials is 35.4% while the cost of living is 5.2% below the national average.
The top large metro area is San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California.
For small metro areas, Racine made the list at No. 6 with an income of $48,701.
Small metros are defined as 100,000–349,999 people, midsize metros are 350,000–999,999 people and large metros are 1,000,000 or more people.
In Wisconsin, millennials earn a cost-ofliving adjusted median income of $46,790. Out of all states, Wisconsin is the 7th bestpaying for millennials.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, median annual income for full-time working millennials was $42,000 in 2019, leaving many millennials struggling to afford a home.