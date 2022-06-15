MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Tuesday — which includes naming rights of the Potawatomi Founder’s Club, a premium VIP hospitality area located at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and presenting sponsor of Fan Appreciation Day and the BIG WIN promotion on July 9, during Summerfest.
“We are thrilled to welcome back Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Summerfest with a multi-year sponsorship, further strengthening our brands as two of the top tourist destinations in Milwaukee,” Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said in a statement.
Big Win giveaway
Fan Appreciation Day will take place on July 9, at Summerfest along with the BIG WIN giveaway, where five winners will have the chance to win $1 million and a guaranteed share of $10,000.
During Fan Appreciation Day, all fans arriving between noon and 3 p.m. will be admitted free to Summerfest. Additionally, the first 30,000 fans will also receive one free Summerfest 2023 ticket and a BIG WIN entry ticket.
The BIG WIN drawing for the opportunity to win $1 million dollars will take place on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 4 p.m. Participants will roll one dice at a time. The first participant to have all four dice show the Summerfest smile icon will win the $1 million prize.
For more information visit Summerfest.com.