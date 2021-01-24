FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, a truck carries away waste salt at the Silver Peak lithium mine near Tonopah, Nev. The Trump administration granted final approval for a proposed northern Nevada lithium mine, one of several eleventh-hour moves made by the Department of Interior to greenlight mining and energy projects. Unlike some other approvals, which are likely to be revoked, President Biden has voiced support for lithium mining as part of his clean energy plans. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)