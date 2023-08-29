Home furnishings manufacturer and retailer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is closing its doors after 34 years and has told employees that the North Carolina-based company is ending operations due to a lack of financing.
The company has 27 signature stores across the country. The company created virtual stores with local designers in 35 additional markets.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams was purchased by The Stephens Group, a Little Rock, Arkansas-based family-owned investment firm in late 2014. Stephens Group hasn’t responded to a request for information.
It’s not clear when the stores will close permanently. The company hasn’t responded to a request for information about how the stores will wind down operations. Following a big splurge by homeowners during the pandemic, the furniture business is feeling the slump. Another upscale furniture manufacturer, Klaussner said earlier this month that it was shutting down its Asheboro, North Carolina-based operations also due to a lender “unexpectedly” ending its funding.
“Throughout our history, we have been able to help many companies unlock their value and succeed in the marketplace,” said Allie Laborde, principal, business development at Stephens. “While we do everything we can to support our portfolio of companies, how their stories play out are not always fully within our control.”
Stephens has worked closely with the company over the past nine years, she said, and recently invested $20 million to restructure the company and set it up for success.
“Unfortunately, shortly after this restructuring, the company’s lender withdrew its support, forcing Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams to cease operations,” Laborde said. “The Stephens Group knows that the company has done the best it could in a very challenging situation and empathizes with all those who are impacted.”
Employees at the plant in Taylorsville, North Carolina, learned of the abrupt closing on Saturday from signs posted on the truck gate and office door announcing the immediate closing, according to a story in the Taylorsville Times. Two other factories are in Hiddenite and Statesville, North Carolina. Employees were told to not report to work on Monday. Home office and remote workers were told not to log in.
A separate letter to employees was also posted on the office door from CEO Chris Moye said the company “unexpectedly learned” it wasn’t able to secure “critical financing to continue business operations.”
“In the wake of this unfortunate development, the company will sadly need to wind down operations and terminate the employment of our employees beginning on August 26, 2023,” Moye said. “Because these events were unforeseen, we were unable to provide you and others with more notice of this difficult decision.”
The company was founded in Taylorsville in 1989 by Gold and Williams and supplied home furnishings to other fine furniture stores in addition to operating its own stores. Williams, a graphic artist, was born in Dallas and grew up in Conroe, Texas. Gold was a furniture buyer for Bloomingdale’s.
Gold, who retired as chairman and CEO of the company in 2019, told the Washington Post that he learned of the news last week and that he and Williams were “heartbroken.”