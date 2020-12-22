MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport received international recognition at the Airports Council International- North America (ACI-NA) Marketing & Communications Virtual Conference last week, earning the International Airport Marketing Award.
The honor was within the 2020 Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications and Customer Service Awards.
“Congratulations to MKE and our Airport team for bringing home this outstanding first place award for the second year in a row,” County Executive David Crowley said. “We have a fantastic airport and it’s great that we are receiving this international recognition for showcasing why travelers throughout Wisconsin support the airport that we all collectively own.”
The airport was honored for its Choose MKE campaign, a series of animated videos educating local travelers about the benefits of using the Milwaukee airport.
According to a press release issued by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, results of the airport’s 2019 economic impact study show that if “Milwaukeeans” choose Milwaukee over a Chicago airport, it could add new flights, hundreds of new jobs and more than $200 million annually to Wisconsin’s economy.
Each video features two different characters — one who chooses to fly from Chicago, and the other who chooses MKE. In the campaign, those who choose Chicago combat traffic, parking fees, tolls, hassles and headaches, while those traveling from Milwaukee breeze through their travels with ease, all while bringing new flights, jobs and revenue to the community.
The airport partnered with Milwaukee- based advertising agency 2- Story Creative on the concept and creative elements for the campaign.
“Airport marketing efforts are especially important as the air travel industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “It will be more important than ever for Milwaukee-area travelers to take our ‘fly local’ message to heart as we work to convince airlines to restore the flights to pre-pandemic levels.”