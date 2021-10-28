Mixed use development proposed for Hwy 67

DOUSMAN — The Dousman Village Board will host a public hearing on Nov. 8 for an update on the comprehensive land use plan as it pertains to an approximately 150-acre development by MLG Capital on the corner of Highway 18 and Highway 67, according to village documents.
Village Board Member Cindy Queen said the development will consist of commercial, single-family and multifamily-residential housing.
Village President Jack Nissen said as part of the amendment to the comprehensive land use plan, the village would change the allowable density for the property to go from 10 units per acre to 15 units per acre.
Currently, the land proposed for the development is in Summit and the Town of Ottawa. The majority of it is in Summit and will become Dousman land as part of a border agreement completed in 2009, Dousman Village Planner Bruce Kaniewski said.
Dousman is in talks with the Town of Ottawa about annexing the southern most part of the 150 acres to come into the village, Kaniewski said.
The northwest portion of the 150-acre development proposed on the corner of Highway 18 and Highway 67. The development by MLG Capital would bring a mix of commercial, single-family residential and multifamily residential, according to village officials.
As part of the development, there will be a tax incremental district created as well that will span two-thirds of the 150-acre proposal and also stretch south on Highway 67 to Sunny Side Up and west to include Three Pillars Senior Living Communities and the east side of Main Street in the downtown, Kaniewski said.
The TID will allow sewer and water service to be extended to the property.
Nissen said while there will be multifamily residences, he wants residents to understand that it won’t be lines of apartments, but rather a mix of apartments, condominiums and duplexes as requested by the village.
“People assume apartments with multifamily and I’m sure the developer is coming with some of those, but we have had a lot of discussions about incorporating condominiums, duplexes, side-by-sides,” Nissen said.
Condominiums would be welcome in the village, Nissen said, as he has heard from a lot of residents that they are wanting to move out of their homes as they get older, but want to stay in the community.
“Currently, we have very few condominiums and they’re older and multiple stories,” Nissen said. “Most of the people that I talk to want ranch-style to avoid steps and stairs and things.”
It should be noted that the Lad Lake school is not operationally impacted by the proposed development as the facility is south of the proposed development.
Queen said the development will help Dousman with its levy limit issue given that it will help pay for some infrastructure improvements needed in the area.
“This would help, especially with the commercial properties coming in, with the tax base and give us some breathing space to help grow our community,” Queen said.
Queen said the board will not be voting on the entire project at the Nov. 8 meeting, but rather just the comprehensive land use plan amendment. After that vote, the developers can begin planning for the site, she said.
Nissen said he is excited for the project and to see what mixed uses will go in to the project.
In addition, he also said the village would see some levy limit relief that would help assure public safety services such as police and fire protection.
“I’m anxious for (the levy limit relief), but won’t approve it for just that reason,” Nissen said.
The meeting will take place on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at Dousman Village Hall, 118 S. Main St.
For more information, visit the village’s website, villageofdousman.com.