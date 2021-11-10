HARTFORD — MJ’s Market & Catering, has a philosophy of providing in-house, made from scratch recipes and is committed to offering great service and delicious food at affordable prices.
“You don’t see businesses like this a lot. We focus on fresh food, quality, service and relationships are created with our guests. We’re a community-focused business. We meet their families, we know their children,” said owner and Hartford native Eric Weber.
MJ’s Market & Catering, 427 W. Sumner St., has been in business since 2010.
“Originally it was started by two gentlemen, my uncle Mike Held, a farmer, and my partner, Mike Stamm, a butcher by trade,” said Weber.
Today the business is run by Weber and Stamm. They bring a combined 60 years of food service experience in Wisconsin.
MJ’s Market & Catering uses local talent. Homemade rolls are made everyday.
“Bakers come in as early as 2 a.m. to prepare freshly baked rolls,” Weber said.
MJ’s provides an avenue for local suppliers.
“As a business we try to focus on local suppliers. We use cheese from local cheese companies, honey from Honey Acres in Neosho, soup from Soup and Dipity in Black Creek and Dang! That’s Good Soda, made in Milwaukee,” Weber said. “We try to have a nice variety of local support.”
MJ’s Market & Catering offers a quick lunch, quality fresh meats, and heat-andserve meals.
It also caters buffet-style or hot-and-ready meals for pickup or delivery.
MJ’s caters for parties, picnics or weddings as small as five to as large as 300. Customers can select menu items that suit their special occasion. MJ’s Market & Catering is also offering a heat-and-serve, complete Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. Call 262-670-0400 or visit mjsmarketandcatering. com for more information. MJ’s Market & Catering’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday. It is closed Mondays.