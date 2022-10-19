MLG Capital announces 12 recent acquisitions

BROOKFIELD — MLG Capital, a Brookfield-based private equity real estate investment firm, announced Tuesday 12 recent acquisitions in quarter three of 2022 that together add more than 1,550 units and nearly 1.6 million square feet to MLG’s national portfolio.
The acquisitions consist of one office asset and seven multi-family assets with the properties located in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.
With the recent deals closing, MLG has had active, excited or pending investments totaling approximately 39.1 million square feet of total space across the U.S., with excited and estimated current value exceeding $5.6 billion.
“These latest acquisitions span across three of our real estate investment funds, including our unique Legacy Fund solution. All of these acquisitions are part of our ‘smart deal’ strategy that targets diverse, income-producing properties that can produce the best returns for our investors,” said Assistant Vice President, Lindsey Collings in a statement.
The acquisitions were made via MLG’s Private Fund V and Private Fund VI, as well as its Legacy Fund, a tax-efficient divesting solution for owners of appreciated real estate assets, according to a statement.
The new multifamily properties acquired bring MLG’s owned number of units to approximately 112 in Colorado, 278 in Illinois, 606 in Tennessee, 905 in Virginia and 2,313 in Wisconsin.