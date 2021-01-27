MLG Capital launches real estate investment fund

BROOKFIELD — MLG Capital has opened MLG Private Fund V to investors, which is the fifth in a series of private real estate investment funds with an equity raise goal of $300 million, according to a news release.
Fund V was launched after MLG closed its MLG Private Fund IV, which raised $250 million and closed five months ahead of schedule.
“We have seen continued strong interest and trust from our investor family,” said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO of MLG Capital, in a statement. “We are excited about the market opportunities that exist and are focused on continuing to find smart real estate deals across the country. We define ‘smart’ deals as deals with believable and achievable assumptions.”
Fund V continues MLG Capital’s focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification for investors. For each of its private real estate funds, MLG Capital targets 25 to 30-plus investments located in markets and locations where the company can grow the operating income of the property. It does not set a specific target allocation to any asset class. Instead, there is a focus on investing in “smart” deals versus promising specific asset class or geography diversification, according to the announcement.
“We’re proud of our ability to execute consistently over three plus decades of ever-changing economies and markets,” said Wallen. “Our strategies continue to evolve but we remain constant in our commitment to who we are and what we’ve learned over the years.”
MLG has been acquiring assets since 1987. The first in the series of diversified funds launched in 2012, providing investors an opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets versus individual deals.