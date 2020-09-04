MILWAUKEE — Businesses are still facing many challenges, according to data released by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce on Thursday, which found that economic indicators haven’t changed much or declined in recent months.
A recent MMAC report showed that a large majority of metro area business activity indicators continue to show decline as only four of 22 available July economic indicators improved over year-ago levels.
The number of positives registered in July matches June’s four upward-pointing indicators.
“While the aggregate number of improved indicators has not changed much in recent months, there have been some positive signs,” said Bret Mayborne, economic research director for the MMAC. “Year-overyear job declines in the metro area have slowed over time and metro Milwaukee’s rate of job decline and its unemployment rate both rank lower than respective national rates.”
Highlights of the report include:
■ Non-farm employment averaged 810,200 in July, down 7.7% from one year ago. July’s rate of decline was smaller than the 8.6% fall recorded in June.
■ Among 10 major industry sectors, nine recorded July year-over-year job decreases, the largest being the 24.9% fall in the leisure & hospitality sector. Construction, mining & natural resources posted a 5.9% increase in jobs vs. July 2019, the month’s only year-over-year increase across major sectors.
■ Both Milwaukee area housing and real estate indicators rose vs. year-ago levels. Metro area existing home sales increased 2.3% in July and mortgages recorded in Milwaukee County rose 37.6%.
The metro area’s unemployment rate moved under 10% for the first time in four months. July’s 8.4% seasonally un-adjusted rate ranks below the 10.2% rate recorded in June and the peak rate in April of 13.6%. Currently, the local unemployment rate ranks higher than the state’s 7% rate but below the nation’s 10.5% figure.